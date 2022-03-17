Court ruling is empowering

The ruling by Mombasa High Court Judge John Onyiego that all children, regardless of their gender, can inherit parental wealth affirms women’s rights to property ownership. It reinforces the various laws that protect the right of women to inherit and own property, including land and investments left behind by their parents.

Section 29 of the Law of Succession Act 1981 (Revised 2017), for instance, identifies children as dependants of the deceased, whether or not they were maintained by the latter immediately prior to their death. It does not discriminate against a girl or woman; neither does it prescribe denial of the right based on her marital status.

Similarly, Article 40 (1) of the Constitution guarantees every person, either individually or in association with others, the right to acquire and own property. And Article 27 of the Constitution provides for equality and freedom from discrimination on the basis of sex and marital status or other grounds.

However, although Justice Onyiego’s is a landmark judgment that clears up the erstwhile confusion and improved women’s rights under the law, its real-world application is limited. Deep-rooted cultural beliefs and little awareness among women on their rights to property, as well as expensive legal processes, make it all difficult for women to claim these rights.

Although more needs to be done to achieve full and unbriddled enjoyment of the right to inheritance of a parent’s property by women and girls, this decision is still a victory for women. It, however, will not be a win until we see an end to women being ejected from their fathers’ estates. Going forward, the distribution of property to women and girls should be as automatic as it is to have their father’s name as the surname on the birth certificates and identification documents.