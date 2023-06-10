Court ruling a lifeline for petty offenders 

A High Court judge has given hope to petty offenders, who find themselves suffering long-term consequences such as being denied job opportunities for their minor transgressions. Offenders deserve punishment, but this should be commensurate with the offence.

There are people who committed minor offences that have come back to haunt them up to 20 years later. These include creating a disturbance, trespassing, being drunk and disorderly, petty theft, shoplifting and traffic violations. They might have been jailed because they could not raise the court fines.

Judge Hedwig Ong’udi has, in her ruling on a petition by one of the victims, directed the Attorney-General and the National Assembly to come up with a law allowing the expunging of police records of minor offences.

Petty offenders have been disadvantaged due to the lack of such legislation. The judge has backed the drawing up of a law to guide the removal of petty offenders’ records from police files.

Undermines chances

It gets dicier when the offences are indicated on the certificate of good conduct issued by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), which is a requirement by many employers. The mere disclosure of past criminal conduct, of course, undermines the ex-convicts’ chances of getting jobs.

This is a continuation of the stigma against convicts, which negates the very idea of conviction and imprisonment as a measure to reform wrongdoers.

National Police Service guidelines indicate such records can only be expunged after 20 years, literally locking the convicts out of formal employment after serving jail terms or paying fines. A 20-year waiting period for a conviction, whose sentence is only six months, for example, is grossly unfair.

Ideally, this requirement should only apply to capital offences such as robbery with violence, murder, rape, treason and drug-related cases. It should not violate the former convicts’ rights to dignity and social justice.

As former Attorney-General and law scholar Githu Muigai has pointed out, “Our prisons are populated by people who should not be there in the first place, such as petty offenders”.