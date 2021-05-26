Counties should seek new revenue streams

The creation of counties eight years ago marked a new beginning for the country as it devolved power and resources to the grassroots. Prior to that, the country operated a centralised governance system where resources and power were placed in the hands of a few based in Nairobi.

Resource allocation was skewed and just a few regions benefitted at the expense of others. Devolution was designed to cure this. Further, it was designed to inspire regions to harness own resources to develop themselves.

Since, some laudable achievements have been made. For example, it is under devolution that some counties were able to get tarmacked roads and referral hospitals. Many services were taken to the grassroots and improved lives.

Cash disbursements to counties

However, several targets have not been met. The first is financial independence. Second is efficiency and effective resource utilisation. Third is economic growth and sustainability. Yesterday, the Controller of Budget and the Commission for Revenue Allocation expressed concern at the status of counties, especially their financial management, service delivery and chances for economic growth.

Counties have largely depended on the National Treasury for upkeep. The Constitution stipulates that the counties should be allocated at least 15 per cent of the last audited national incomes. This has become the main source of counties’ incomes. Few have made efforts to diversify incomes and worse, they have fallen back on collection of revenues compared to the defunct local authorities. Counties have been faulted for weak financial systems, leakages and waste. Political interference, nepotism and other ills assail them.