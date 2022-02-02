Counties must improve management of finances

By  Editorial

  • Counties have become synonymous with mismanagement and rampant high-level corruption.
  • The big joke these days is about the devolving of corruption from the centre to the grassroots.

Auditor-General Nancy Gathungu is questioning expenditure amounting to a whopping Sh23 billion in six counties. This is hardly surprising, as the counties have become synonymous with mismanagement and rampant high-level corruption.

