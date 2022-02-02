Counties must improve management of finances

Auditor-General Nancy Gathungu is questioning expenditure amounting to a whopping Sh23 billion in six counties. This is hardly surprising, as the counties have become synonymous with mismanagement and rampant high-level corruption.

In fact, the big joke these days is about the devolving of corruption from the centre to the grassroots. The only question, however, is why only six of the devolved units have been fingered and yet these problems have been flagged in all the 47 counties.

While there is no doubt that the coming of the counties after the 2013 General Election has spurred development right across the country, there have been some glaring shortcomings, too. There are tarmac roads where there had been none since independence nearly 60 years ago. The county headquarters are today vibrant urban centres and there has been some impressive construction of roads, hospitals and other amenities.

However, the elite at the helm in the counties have also been found guilty of gross mismanagement and blatant theft. They have ended up failing to serve taxpayers well despite receiving billions in financial allocations every year from the National Treasury. In some of the counties there is little activity most of the time, but they often burst into life as soon as the Treasury releases the money, most of which ends up in the pockets of cartels.

The Auditor-General’s report on county governments (2019/20) lists Kitui, Nairobi, Kisumu, Nyandarua, Samburu and Vihiga as some of the worst in the management of public resources. Between them, they are accused of mismanaging Sh23 billion.

The question that arises is whether the counties are viable entities or mere conduits for the pilferage of public funds. As busybodies often hover around the county headquarters angling for funds, many of these devolved units have not shown any meaningful capacity to develop their own sources of funding.