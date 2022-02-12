Counties must get rid of expired medicines

Management of the health docket remains a challenge for the 47 counties since it was devolved nearly 10 years ago.

It has rightly been pointed out many times that the counties were not ready for this specialised and demanding portfolio when the devolved units came into being after the 2013 General Election.

Despite the ongoing construction and expansion of hospitals and health centres, the stark reality is that the capacity of counties to run this key portfolio needs to be built.

The problems are evident in the numerous strikes by health workers that have severely undermined the delivery of public health services.

The latest shocking revelation is that the county governments are holding onto huge stocks of expired drugs, exposing patients to grave danger. ccording to the Pharmacy and Poisons Board (PPB), only Kajiado and Taita-Taveta have sought certificates of disposal in the past 10 years. Hospitals are required to obtain these certificates from the PPB before disposing of their expired drugs.

Since public hospitals are perennially short of medicines and lack adequate qualified staff, this leaves patients at grave risk. The PPB has written to the Council of Governors, cautioning against poor handling of expired drugs in the counties, some of which find their way back into the market.

Counties may also be reluctant to carry out the costly disposal of expired drugs, but they are violating the law.

The Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (Kemsa), which has been mired in corruption, is the major supplier to the counties. It most likely supplied much more than what the counties needed, hence the expired stock.