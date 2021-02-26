Counties must account for the Covid-19 funds

At the peak of the Covid-19 crisis last year, the National Treasury disbursed some Sh7.7 billion to the counties for emergency response to combat the pandemic.

Projections by the Health ministry then showed that infections could rise exponentially and stretch facilities to the limit. Counties were required to expand the existing health facilities or create new ones to accommodate the potentially high numbers of infections.

President Uhuru Kenyatta directed that the counties establish at least 300-bed capacity facilities to handle coronavirus patients. On several occasions, the President convened meetings with governors to assess the progress and give updates to the country on the milestones achieved. The public was made to believe things were under control. However, this seems not the case.

A new report by the Auditor-General Nancy Gathungu has passed a damning verdict on the use of the Covid-19 funds. First, the bulk of the cash was used to pay allowances to health workers. Second, most counties had not worked out budgets for the money. Third, several counties had not achieved the 300-bed capacity requirement.

Fourth, some counties have not used the monies allocated to them. Fifth, supposed purchases made through the Kenya Medical Supplies Authority cannot be verified. These findings are depressing. The coronavirus outbreak was an emergency and every action taken was intended to be fast and efficient. For the counties, it seems there was no sense of emergency. That is a terrible indictment. Constitutionally, health is a function of the counties, which they have an obligation to deliver.

We have another case of mismanagement of Covid funds, a trend that permeates through the system, from the national to the county governments.