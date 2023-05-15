Correct boards anomaly

Some unbelievable things happen in the government despite the immense resources allocated to various departments and agencies to enable efficient delivery of essential public services.

It is, for example, puzzling to learn that one state agency has been operating for a whole eight years without a board of directors.

Attorney-General Justin Muturi can run but he cannot hide. The Victim Protection Board happens to fall under his portfolio.

He may not have been in office during most of those eight years but he has had a solid eight months at the helm, which he should have used to clear such an anomaly in this key office of the government’s chief legal adviser.

The board has not been incorporated since 2014, when the law establishing it was enacted. The agency continues to operate without a board and its staff have no job descriptions. The Victims’ Rights Charter, also under the AG, is yet to be implemented. This speaks volumes about the sloppiness in the public sector that literally throws resources down the drain.

It is laudable, however, that somebody saw the need to file a petition in the Senate for an investigation into the delay in setting up this board. A number of other agencies also have no boards. They include the Tobacco Control Fund.

Without properly constituted boards of directors, these government agencies have been operating unprocedurally, with their staff drawing salaries and benefits without any formal basis as the jobs they hold are not well-defined to justify that expenditure.