Convictions an apt warning

Editorial logo Nation.Africa

By  Editorial

The conviction of former Sports Cabinet Secretary Hassan Wario and Stephen arap Soi, who was the head of delegation of Team Kenya in the 2016 Olympic Games, for abuse of office, should serve as a strong warning that local sports administrators involved in malpractices will not go scot-free.

