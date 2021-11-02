Control the debt binge

The impact of the mountain of debt that Kenya has accumulated in recent years and its ballooning budget deficit has finally hit where it matters most since devolution.

This is after the Commission on Revenue Allocation recommended a freeze on the annual increments on shareable revenue to counties in the 2022/23 financial year. The savings, according to the commission, will help the national government reduce its budget deficit.

The formula that gives counties money is pegged on how much the taxman collects. By giving counties Sh370 billion in the New Year, the same amount counties will receive in the current financial year, the commission is projecting to help the government to have access to an extra Sh366 billion to plug the budget deficits as it runs out of headroom to borrow.

By denying counties their rightful share, the commission appears to have read the signs ahead on the need to ease the pressure on the Exchequer. However, this will spread the pain of Kenya’s debt burden to the devolved units, which will hurt service delivery and slow down implementation of projects that benefit the grassroots.

Latest data from the Central Bank of Kenya shows that Kenya accumulated Sh1 trillion debt in the 12 months to June 2021. This translates to about Sh84 billion every month or Sh2.8 billion every day. By June, the stock of public debt stood at Sh7.7 trillion, up from Sh6.6 trillion.

At this pace, by June next year, the country’s debt will have hit the Sh9 trillion debt ceiling. It is not just counties that should expect to take the hit. In the current financial year, debt servicing obligations have risen to Sh1.17 trillion, which is nearly a third of the total budget.