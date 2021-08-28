Constitution needs to be reviewed – within the law

When Kenyans ratified the Constitution in August 2010, they were keen to change the country’s socio-political and economic architecture and put in place structures to catapult the nation to greatness.

The Constitution envisioned a reformed society guided by the rule of law and with expanded civil liberties. This past week marked the 11th anniversary of the Constitution and provided a chance to reflect and take stock of the gains made and the challenges experienced.

Significantly, the anniversary came just a week after the Court of Appeal threw out proposals to change the Constitution through the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

The past decade has witnessed profound reorganisation of the country’s socio-political and economic structure. One of the most outstanding features of the Constitution is devolution, as well as creation and strengthening of institutions.

County governments, complete with financial independence, have become vital hubs for socio-economic development. Institutions such as the Judiciary have emerged as strong pillars to keep other arms of government under check and promote democracy.

However, the implementation of the Constitution has also exposed serious flaws that require redress and for which reason attempts were being made to change it. Principally, the Constitution created a presidential system of government and departed from the previous hybrid one that had proved defective.

It has now emerged that the purely presidential system has failed to cure ethnic divisions that perennially spark violence. Among others, the provision that ties the President and the deputy together as a package has proved counter-productive because it locks out any provision for disengagement when partners fall out.