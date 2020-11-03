Consensus is the only true path to reforms

The country is entering a critical stage in the constitutional review. A coalition of MPs and senators supporting the “Handshake” process championed by President Uhuru Kenyatta and Opposition Leader Raila Odinga have crafted a roadmap to a national referendum in June next year to ratify major constitutional amendments proposed in the Building Bridges Initiative .

Since the launch of the report last week, the country expected guidance on the next course of action; hence, the roadmap is crucial.

However, the hard stance taken by political actors across the aisle is not good for the nation. BBI was the outcome of reconciliation. Its proposals are principally designed to heal the country and cure socioeconomic and political shortcomings gravely manifested at every election in form of violence.

But it seems some of the BBI proponents do not countenance debate about the document. Not only is that undemocratic, it creates bad blood and polarises the country.

At the launch of the report and the accompanying Bills last week, the principals challenged the citizens to read the proposals and make own and informed decisions. Underpinning that is the fact that nobody has monopoly of ideas.

National unity

Indeed, the country’s strength is its diversity. Evidently, the proposals were a culmination of months of extensive public consultation.

That notwithstanding, there are issues that are contestable and warrant revising or fine-tuning. Contrarian views exist and have to be accommodated.

It is a question of consensus building, and that can only be achieved through candid and honest interaction which entertains dissenting views.

Inevitably, there must be a closure to the debate but that does not tantamount to locking out others, especially for their views.

BBI should foster national unity, end the cyclic political violence and rid the country of perennial division.

Kenyans should not, therefore, be railroaded into accepting the proposals without ventilating and making revisions where they deem necessary. Consensus is the name of the game — not high-handedness and chest-thumping.