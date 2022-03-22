Congo’s EAC entry crucial

Democratic Republic of Congo’s entry into the East African Community (EAC) is a significant development. It will bring the number of the member states to seven and hugely expand its market. The DRC will officially join the bloc on March 29 to team up with Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda, Burundi and South Sudan.

DRC is a vast country of nearly 90 million people and huge natural resources, including minerals. Its desire for co-operation with Eastern Africa comes with a huge promise. No wonder, Kenya’s Equity Bank, which has a wide regional footprint, already has a notable presence in the DRC’s financial market.

At its peak in the 1970s, the initial EAC that comprised Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania had a common market, transport and communications corporations, scientific research institutions and the East African Development Bank.

It was lauded as a model for regional co-operation. Ironically, it collapsed in 1977 due to irreconcilable political and economic differences between the members. It’s significant that it was revived in 1999, with Burundi and Rwanda joining in 2007 and South Sudan in 2016.

The Congolese are keen on investment. Though located in Central Africa, DRC applied to join the EAC in 2019 to boost trade ties. And last month, the EAC Council of Ministers accepted Kinshasa into the 200-million market.

Numerous hurdles exist before trade can flourish, not least the endemic insecurity in eastern Congo. Then there’s mutual suspicion and rivalry and an underdeveloped infrastructure, especially roads, railways and airports to ease trade.