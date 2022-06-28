Conduct open hiring of teachers, plug shortages

The staffing situation in public schools is a paradox. Whereas they are greatly understaffed, the country has surplus teachers that it is unable to absorb to resolve the crisis. This is a waste of their investment in time and money. Many are unemployed or underemployed.

The problem of understaffed schools and unemployed teachers stems from when the government froze direct employment of teacher graduates in 1998 due to budgetary constraints. Retirement age was then revised from 55 to 60, further dwindling the fortunes of new teacher graduates.

But teacher training colleges and universities continued churning out thousands of teachers. At the time, teaching was a popular course and trainees would be assured of a job upon graduation. But now, with over 300,000 young jobless teachers, the profession has become less attractive even to those who passionately would want to pursue it.

The recruitment drive by the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) to hire a record 14,460 teachers next month breathes new hope into thousands of the jobless. Even then, the country will still have a shortage of over 100,000 teachers as close to 10,000 others will exit this year through natural attrition.

The crisis needs to be solved as there will be demand for more teachers amid full implementation of the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC). New pedagogical skills will be in demand. The government must be more creative in its approach to the issue. Incentives like fully paid voluntary early retirement should be explored to open up spaces for the youth.

Teachers are now well remunerated and vacancies in the public sector attract even those in private schools. TSC puts the shortage at 114,000 but the country requires more since classrooms are congested beyond the Unesco ratio of 40:1.

Owing to the competitive nature of the teacher recruitment, there have been complaints over corruption. TSC must conduct an exercise that is above board and only hire deserving jobseekers. The recruiters must strictly follow the guidelines to achieve fairness. The candidates should also stay away from crooks and con artists who take advantage of their desperate situation to fleece them.