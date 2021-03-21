Conduct exams well to ensure their credibility

Form Four and Standard Eight national examinations that were put on hold last year finally begin this week. And these are exams with marked difference, coming right in the middle of a pandemic. The administration of the exams will be unique due to the Covid-19 restrictions.

It is crucial to review past events to understand the situation in which the candidates will sit the exams. Schools were closed last year for 10 months amid government restrictions to contain the spread of the coronavirus. The disruption was grave: Learners could not prepare normally for the exams.

Schools were not able to complete syllabus and, for those that did, learning was superficial. Learners were confronted with unprecedented challenges. Secondly, staying out of school without proper guidance caused much confusion. Thirdly, the economic depression as a result of Covid-19 led to mass lay-offs and business losses that ultimately affected households. Fourth, many learners dropped out of school due the socioeconomic and cultural obstacles. Overall, the psychological impact of the pandemic on the youth will take long to heal.

All these come to bear on the candidates. We are encouraged by the assurance by Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha that the exam setters were sensitive to the prevailing circumstances and the tests were pitched at a level that the candidates can handle. Equally, marking will be done in a sensitive manner.

That notwithstanding, the exams have to be managed tightly to eliminate cases of cheating that, for some years past, were so rampant that they undermined their credibility. Never again should we allow national exams to be degraded through malpractices. Any attempt at doing so must be repulsed. Candidates should also resist the temptation to cheat.