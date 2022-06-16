Conclude probe on dams to clear technical default

The latest report of the Auditor-General has revealed that the government has defaulted on servicing the Sh5.11 billion loans for Arror and Kimwarer dams.

Kenya borrowed USD305.4 million (Sh37.4 billion) from a syndicate of Italian commercial banks in relation to Arror, Kimwarer and Itare dam projects. The dams were awarded to CMC Di Ravenna but the Italian firm deserted the site and filed bankruptcy proceedings in its home country even before work on the Arror and Kimwarer projects could begin.

The two projects were cancelled over irregularities in the tendering with the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) launching investigations into the matter. Loan repayments were stopped last year over the cancellation, which is subject to ongoing court proceedings.

The Italian bank claims Kenya has failed to make payments amid investigations into the billions of shillings that were shared in foreign banks and never wired to Kenya government accounts. These syndicated loans are, however, included in the stock of public debt but not in the debt service schedule as budget provisions for their servicing are suspended until the matter is determined.

Defaults on foreign loans come with risks such as international investment funds avoiding the country concerned. If they are prepared to put their money in a project, they will seek a high return to compensate them for the risk of losing it. The technical default could harm Kenya’s credibility in the international debt market, increasing the risk outlook by creditors.

Kenya has already cancelled issuance of a $1 billion Eurobond after the National Treasury received bids priced at 12 per cent, nearly double what the country paid a year ago. The investors are likely to factor in the default and charge the country higher interest rates for this risk, making the already unsustainable public debt more expensive.

The delay in repayments also means the loan will keep growing. Should the country lose the case, it may be forced to settle higher amounts over and above what the country borrowed.