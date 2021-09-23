Conclude Kensa scam and other graft cases

Editorial logo Nation.Africa

By  Editorial

Finally, Parliament has determined that perpetrators of the corrupt deals at the Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (Kemsa) be seized, prosecuted and assets obtained from the proceeds of the scandal be confiscated and auctioned to recover lost cash. We concur. Further, we demand that decisive action be taken quickly to bring this matter to a logical end. Corruption must be fought ruthlessly and unceasingly.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.