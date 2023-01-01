Conclude appointments

The organisation of President William Ruto’s third tier of appointments, after that of Cabinet and principal secretaries, is under way, the latest being the unprecedented replacement of all the eight regional commissioners.

Announcing the appointments, Interior and National Administration Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki also made changes to top officials in the ministry, naming Anne Ngetich the Interior Principal Administrative Secretary, Ms Beverly Opwora as the Secretary of National Administration and Jacob Namulen as the Secretary of Peace Building.

More changes are expected to follow with changes of county commissioners, ambassadors and other top-ranking officials.

With just a little over 100 days in his tenure, it is good President Ruto is building his government, placing people in key positions he deems them fit and suitable to serve. This couldn’t happen fast enough; the more time the government has to execute its agenda, the better it will serve Kenyans.

The President should fast-track the relevant changing and reaffirming of officials so that they can settle in and implement the Kenya Kwanza manifesto without undue delay. He should also equally ensure that those needed to fill those positions—especially those that do not require parliamentary approval—are expeditiously interviewed and deployed.

And while, understandably, the new administration may want to begin on a new slate, it is helpful to recognise hardworking top civil servants from the previous regime.

That would ensure institutional memory as well as continuity, both important aspects of public and government service. It would also help to ease the anxiety of these officials who need to know—and fast—whether or not they will be retained and, if yes, in what capacity, mandate and job responsibility.