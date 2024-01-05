Complete venues on time

The closure of the country’s two main stadia - the Moi International Sports Centre (MISC), Kasarani and the Nyayo National Stadium - for renovations has left many sportsmen and women in a dilemma on where to train.

The two venues alongside the Kip Keino Stadium, Eldoret, are set for major facelift in readiness for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations that the country will co-host with Tanzania and Uganda.

If not handled well, these closures could jeopardise the preparations of country’s sportsmen and women ahead of the busy 2024 season that has been labeled the Olympic Games year.

It’s a pity that the country celebrated 60 years of independence last year yet six decades later it doesn’t have a proper international stadium.

It’s even more disappointing that billions have been spent in the never-ending renovations at MISC, Nyayo and Kip Keino stadia, among other venues that still remain the same.

We commend the government for coming up with a masterplan that could give the MISC, Nyayo and Kip Keino Stadia new look in addition to putting up a 50,000 seater Talanta Stadium at the Jamhuri Sports Complex.

However, the ministries of Sports and Defence that have been tasked with the aforementioned projects must keep up with the timelines on when to complete these projects.

The projected timeline by the Cabinet Secretary for Sports, Ababu Namwamba, of two years must be adhered to.

It’s our hope that the artificial tartan track at Nyayo will be laid on time and ready for use during the Kip Keino Classic on April 20 this year and the trials for the Paris Olympic Games in June.