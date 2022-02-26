Combat maritime crime

The Kenyan territory in the Indian Ocean is a huge current and potential source of riches. Those who do not wish the country well and crooks pose a threat to the exploitation of these resources for the national good.

A dispute with Somalia over the maritime border is still simmering even though the International Court of Justice recently ruled against Kenya. The latter promptly rejected the decision, alleging bias.

Of more immediate concern is crime in the Kenyan waters. The good news, though, is that on Thursday, several key agencies announced a partnership to help fight crime in the Indian Ocean. They are the Kenya Coast Guard Service, the United States Department of State, the Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs and the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime.

They have teamed up under the Global Maritime Crime Programme to offer training and technical assistance to arrest and prosecute drug traffickers as well as suspected terrorists. They will also target those engaging in illegal fishing and other crimes. Maritime crime is a major challenge that calls for cooperation and support for the affected countries. The agencies are providing equipment and technical support to curb organised maritime crime.

For the Blue Economy to blossom, crime must be relentlessly fought. Hopefully, as the Kenya Coast Guard’s capacity is strengthened, it will also boost the policing of Lake Victoria. Currently, there is minimal surveillance by security personnel, generally leaving fishermen at the mercy of hostile forces.

This is a shared resource, but woe unto Kenyan fishermen who stray into Ugandan waters. They have been arrested, tortured and their fishing gear seized, as they are spirited off to court in Uganda. Greater presence by Kenyan security personnel will also enable the guiding of local fishermen to avoid getting into trouble.