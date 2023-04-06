Collect tax on asset sale

Public resources must be protected at all costs, hence the uproar over the recent proposal to bypass Parliament and grant the National Treasury Cabinet Secretary full authority to sell off parastatals.

The consensus is that the people’s representatives must endorse such transactions to safeguard public interest.

In the past, there have been suspect deals through which racketeers got more than their fair share of the proceeds from the disposal of public assets, especially parastatals.

They include the acquisition, by the government, of Telkom Kenya, one of the entities that emerged from the privatisation of the defunct Kenya Posts and Telecommunications Corporation.

The revelation that the government collected no tax, including capital gains tax, from the deal has shocked members of two key parliamentary committees, Finance and Communication.

Also astounding is the claim that the Treasury overruled the Controller of Budget and paid Sh6.09 billion to acquire a 60 per cent stake in Telkom from United Kingdom-based Helios Investment Partners four days to last year’s general election. Hence suspicion of selfish interest in the transaction that turned the firm into a state-owned venture.

To make matters worse, the owners of Jamhuri Holdings Limited, a Mauritius-based subsidiary of Helios, remain a mystery and the transaction went ahead without parliamentary approval with the Budget chief having been coerced into sanctioning the withdrawal of the funds.