Collaboration is needed to stem coronavirus tide

The emerging reports of Covid-19 devastation in India, one of the most populous nations, is a wake-up call for all of us to heighten vigilance to stem the increased spread of the pandemic.

In the past few weeks, India has recorded exceedingly daily infections rates that have overwhelmed the health system and occasioned an unprecedented human catastrophe. Hospitals are full and facilities such as ventilators are not available for the seriously ill.

Several reasons explain India’s tragedy, among them laxity in enforcing Covid-19 protocols in a country of 1.4 billion people. Early this month, the government allowed the ritualistic Kumbh Mela festival, a Hindu festival that attracts millions of pilgrims from across the country, to take place and which turned out to be a super spreader event. Cumulatively, infection rates have climbed to worrying levels. On average, the country now records some 350,000 new cases every day. Cumulatively, the country has recorded 17 million infections. That is scary.

Yet India had made various achievements in containing the pandemic. Among them, it had emerged as the major supplier of drugs and equipment. But the re-emergence of the vicious variants of the virus has wiped out all the gains and the country to the edges. Vital lessons obtain here that Kenya and the rest of the world have to learn from.

In Kenya, President Uhuru Kenyatta reintroduced tough rules to contain the spread of the virus when it emerged that the safety protocols were being violated. These include lockdown of five counties and variation of the curfew hours in the ‘red zones’. The impact has been calamitous, pushing businesses to the brink as they incur huge losses while social activities have completely been stopped.

But looking at experiences in India and elsewhere, there is every reason to argue that the strict rules are vital for containing the pandemic. This is because the country cannot cope with increased infections. Most hospitals and other medical facilities are stretched to the limit.

Many people infected by the virus require intensive care but cannot get a hospital bed. They are badly exposed. Counties are ill-equipped to deal with the crisis. Indeed, the situation threatens to get worse unless we keep vigil and adhere to the protocols.

Violations of regulations

Yet, there have been cases of flagrant violations of the regulations. There are individuals organising parties in their homes and deluding themselves that they are safe. Some bars close the doors with clients inside and serve drinks in total disregard of the rules. Social gatherings such as funerals and worship still happen. Violation of the curfew is rampant. These must stop. Stemming the spread is a collective responsibility.

Conversely, the authorities need to do their part in enforcing the rules. But the police and security agents should be level-headed in executing the guidelines to guarantee public support.

The harassment of civilians witnessed in the past few days has to end. Constant public communication is paramount. The citizens need to be reminded that the pandemic threat remains and that we should not let down our guard.

Last month, the government rolled out mass vaccination that targeted three million people by June. About 800,000 have been vaccinated so far. This is what the government should prioritise and intensify. It ought to publicise the vaccination campaign to reach more people. The Ministry of Health has announced that the next round of Covid-19 vaccines are expected in June and that should help to expand the coverage.

At the same time, we exhort the government to keep an eye on other killer diseases such as HIV/Aids, malaria and cancer. Dangers abound in concentrating attention on Covid-19 but neglecting other health challenges, creating the risk of more deaths due to those other diseases.

Since the virus struck early last year, the world has been pained and shock-shelled. Fighting it is a long haul and all of us have to be prepared for extended periods of travails. There are no shortcuts and those seeking short-term pleasures are misguided. We have to sacrifice our usual comforts for the long-term good.