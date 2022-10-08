Collaborate to curb deaths in schools 

When parents send their children to school, they expect that they will not only learn and develop mentally but will also be safe.

Therefore, the rise in the number of schoolchildren taking their own lives, some in educational institutions, is worrying.

There is definitely a need to look into these incidents to ensure we do not have any more such cases.

Recent examples include a Kenya Certificate of Primary Education examination candidate, who had supposedly been subjected to corporal punishment.

There were also reports of an 18-year-old student, who allegedly jumped out of a dormitory window. His parents have disputed the story.

In another incident, an a13-year-old Standard Seven pupil is said to have taken her own life for being chastised over poor class examination results.

There are other such sad incidents that could have been prevented if proper systems were put in place in institutions to identify and provide various forms of support to such young people — and include teachers, parents and other caregivers in the programmes.

According to experts, there has been intense social and academic pressure due to the stressful academic year. Some professionals have also pointed to problems in family setups, particularly single-parent families, that could lead some young people to experience an emotional gap in their upbringing.

Alcohol and drug abuse have also been pointed as factors to be checked.

While teachers are expected to guide learners, as they spend a lot of time with them every day, they cannot shoulder the burden alone.

It is not easy, as some parents or guardians do not even bother about the mental health of their children, including those in abusive homes.

Sadly, many parents leave their roles to teachers and house helps. During holidays, some do not find out about the well-being of the young ones but still push them to excel in exams.

It is important to note that the expert views mentioned here are general and there is a need for further investigation into these cases and the broader societal issues to understand the problem better.

In the meantime, there is a need for a proper structure in which school heads and other teachers collaborate with parents to enhance guidance and counselling.