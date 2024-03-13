Co-operate to fight terror

The campaign against terrorism calls for close co-operation between security agencies, governments and international organisations. Terrorism is a deadly global scourge.

Terrorists have no scruples about killing and destroying property driven by their extreme beliefs. Our country has suffered immensely because of sharing a largely porous nearly 900-kilometre border with Somalia, where Al-Shabaab has been unleashing terror from.

The north-eastern counties of Garissa, Mandera and Wajir, Lamu County and Boni Forest continue to be targeted by Al-Shabaab and its local allies.

The reduction of the terrorist threat in Nairobi, other towns, and some parts of the coastal regions is largely due to increased surveillance, thanks to international co-operation. However, the country cannot afford to lower its guard and compromise security.

The Anti-Terrorism Police Unit (ATPU), which is a specialised section within the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), has increasingly played a key role in the fight against terror.

Evidence against suspects

However, there has been some concern after a suspect it seized and later released was linked to international terrorism. This has raised eyebrows following a statement issued by the United States linking him to terror.

He is among the 16 individuals and entities across the Horn of Africa, the United Arab Emirates and Cyprus fingered for their links with Al-Shabaab terror group,

The man is suspected of raising and laundering millions of dollars through several businesses for terrorists. This comes after the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) put Kenya on its list of high-risk countries.

However, it is important to protect the rights of innocent people and businesses against unfair accusations and harassment under the guise of the war on terror. There must be clear evidence against suspects before arresting them.

Local and international security agencies should join hands to crush terrorism by gathering solid information.