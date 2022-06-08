Close ‘mitumba’ sector

The political brouhaha touched off by Azimio leader Raila Odinga’s promise to ban imported second-hand clothes (mitumba) has highlighted the need to soberly reflect on the state and future of Kenya’s textile industry. Mr Odinga may have beaten a hasty retreat on the matter following an outcry but the serious policy issues around the popular business must not be missed.

First, nobody would love to wear clothes that were once worn by unknown people in other parts of the world. The reality, however, is that many Kenyans cannot afford new clothes. That has made mitumba a multi-billion-shilling industry with more than 180,000 tonnes imported every year.

Kenya has been hesitant to ban mitumba despite a commitment by the East African Community member states to do so. Rwanda banned them in July 2018, with tremendous results for its textile sector, despite being debarred from the United States’ African Growth and Opportunity Act (Agoa) scheme.

The irony of propping up the mitumba value chain is that it killed textile firms that were once the pride of Kenya. It exports jobs and wreaks havoc on the balance of trade, robbing the country of competitiveness in international trade, as well as sapping the scarce foreign exchange from the economy.

There is even a cultural and patriotic angle to the matter. Local garment manufacturing has the potential to not only give Kenyans a cultural identity but also reverse a trend where artefacts and symbols like kiondo were lost to other countries.