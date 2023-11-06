Clear raging confusion about El Nino forecast

With President William Ruto and the Kenya Meteorological Department (KMD) experts apparently reading from different scripts on whether or not there will be the El Nino phenomenon this year, this has created confusion.

A fortnight ago, the President assured the people that the much-dreaded El Nino would not occur. However, he said that there would be heavy rainfall during the current short rains season.

The remarks may have made people relax and taken the wind out of the sails of the preparations that were being spearheaded by the national and county governments to avert the related massive destruction of infrastructure such as roads and bridges and public facilities like schools and even homes.

However, the Met has been quite emphatic in confirming that the El Nino events are already occurring and that this month will witness the peak of the deluge. This coming after the President downscaled the deadly phenomenon begs the question as to who could be right: The experts or the holder of the highest office in the land? And should the government not be speaking with one voice on the matter? Have the experts sought an audience with the President or the concerned cabinet secretary to table their evidence on this serious matter?

The Head of State must have access to credible information and could not have pronounced himself on the matter if he did not have confidence in the source. But the KMD director, Dr David Gikungu, has reaffirmed the forecast, declaring that nothing has changed. In fact, it could extend into January.

The worst such disaster in the country, which was described as “a very strong El Nino”, occurred in 1997 with 2,000 people killed. There was widespread destruction and crops were washed away.