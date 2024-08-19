Clear confusion to fast track education reform

Education reforms remain a big challenge for the government. This is an issue that President William Ruto has personally dealt with since coming to power nearly two years ago. Indeed, he assembled a solid team of experts to brainstorm and give direction on the way forward.

Even before the Presidential Working Party on Education Reforms (PWPER) presented its report to him, the Education ministry was already initiating some of the recommendations. Of course, the bigger challenge is the transition from the 8-4-4 education system to the more practical Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC).

However, just over a year since the PWPER report was launched, the bulk of the recommendations have yet to be implemented. What is intriguing is that most of the proposals by the task force, which comprised seasoned academics and other professionals, had one-year timelines.

The stalled reforms could just plunge schools into utter confusion, squandering the great enthusiasm that greeted the initiative to entrench quality learning.

Some of the changes require amendments in the statutes, which are yet to be done. Although 11 Bills and a sessional paper have been drafted, they have never been presented to the Cabinet for approval before tabling in Parliament. This has hampered the release of government funding for education and key operations within the sector.

An interesting proposal is the need to consolidate all government scholarships and bursaries under the Education ministry and wrest control from politicians.