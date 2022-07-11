Clear confusion and pave the way to fair elections

A free, fair and peaceful election is the wish of every reasonable Kenyan as the country gears up for the August 9 polling day. All eyes are, of course, on the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), which has the most pivotal role to play.

It’s therefore disappointing that IEBC, which has had five years to prepare for this crucial moment, appears to be fumbling around on the last stretch. This is hardly the time for the electoral agency to entertain shenanigans. The confusion that has emerged lately is unfortunate. There is a need for clarity on all matters and a readiness to respond to any queries.

IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati is not a newcomer to this process; he was in charge of the 2017 General Election. The IEBC must, surely, have learnt something from the nullification of that presidential poll by the Supreme Court as “neither transparent nor verifiable”.

It’s commendable that the IEBC finally gazetted the candidates in this year’s elections, days after it was accused of printing ballot papers before releasing the notice. Interestingly though, the notice was dated July 1 but made public on 10th.

Ironically, the list contains the names of some candidates with cases pending in court but has left out others. Why the apparent discrimination? Why did it not wait until all the pending cases were determined before gazetting the candidates?

Another bone of contention is the arrival of ballot papers before the release of the gazette notice. This has been questioned by agents of the presidential candidates, warning that it could lead to the electoral process being challenged in court.

Quite damning also was Mr Chebukati’s admission that he only learnt about the arrival of the ballot papers just hours after the cargo landed at the airport. Interestingly, he blamed the delay on the Government Printer. Yet the IEBC should be in control of the electoral process, including printing of ballots.