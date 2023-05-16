Clear ballooning bills

The government needs to get more proactive in its financial management and address the menace that pending bills have become.

That the national government’s pending bills increased by Sh56 billion in the first three months of 2023 is not only worrying but a strong call to action for the concerned agencies and officials to act on the matter with the urgency it deserves.

At Sh537 billion for the national government by March 2023 and Sh160 billion for counties by December 2022, the unpaid dues for work done and products supplied under contract between public agencies and private businesses continue to be a stumbling block to doing business. This is money that has unnecessarily been blocked from circulating, therefore making pending bills a hindrance to economic growth.

Businesses, suppliers and contractors are experiencing cash flow challenges just for making investments to honour contracts with the government only for payment to delay, leaving them stuck. Owing to their weak financial muscle, small and medium-sized enterprises suffer the brunt of this ogre.

It is the height of financial imprudence for the government to initiate projects, mostly financed with debt, before proper feasibility studies and research on affordability. It must budget for projects and programmes it is certain to pay suppliers and contractors based on realistic revenue expectations.

It must also recognise the risk posed by its failure to honour contractual obligations by delaying payments to private businesses it deals with, which have, in some cases, run out of patience in the past and sued it, leading to huge losses in the form of penalties and other legal costs borne by the taxpayer.