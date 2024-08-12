Clear air on currency deal

Transparency and accountability are essential in ensuring value for money in public transactions. There is a growing clamour for government business to be above board and driven by the sheer need to derive benefit for the people and a reasonable return on investment.

One area where some crooked officials have over the years got away with underhand dealings is the printing of bank notes and minting of coins. Secret money printing tenders have cost the taxpayers dearly in the past.

There is some anxiety as the government has maintained a veil of secrecy around a new banknote printing deal awarded to a German firm. The Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) has announced changes to banknotes for five denominations. There is nothing wrong with that. The only problem is that CBK Governor Kamau Thugge was not forthcoming with answers to questions on the contract granted to the German firm he simply said is “one of the best”.

The governor did not disclose the firm’s name or the value of the contract. He also did not say whether it was single-sourced or there was competitive bidding, and he did not give any justification for direct procurement.

The governor holds that position in trust for Kenyans, with the taxpayers forking out his pay. The new notes have been necessitated by the need for the new signatures of Dr Thugge and National Treasury Principal Secretary Chris Kiptoo as well as new security features. What is raising eyebrows, though, is the failure to make a full disclosure. Previous tenders shrouded in secrecy ended up costing taxpayers billions of shillings. A past parliamentary investigation resulted in a governor being declared unfit to hold public office.

Curiosity about the new deal has been partly fuelled by the fact that it comes after British firm De La Rue, which printed the country’s currency since independence, ceased operations last year.

If there is nothing fishy, then the secrecy should be cleared.