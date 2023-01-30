Clean water is cholera cure

A wedding that was supposed to create happily-ever-after memories bore the first major cholera outbreak in the country after a long time. The cases were recorded in Kiambu County in October last year. Since then, cases have erupted in different parts of the country, with latest data showing some 14 counties affected.

It is time the country strengthened its capacity to handle preventive public health concerns like cholera as primary healthcare is advocated at the grassroots. While the Covid-19 pandemic seemed to dwarf sanitation-related diseases, such as cholera and diarrhoea, studies show priority shifted but the waterborne diseases bug still bite with the same vigour.

The national cholera outbreak response technical coordination committee set up by the Ministry of Health has been trying to avert further consequences from the disease. But even as the prompt response is laudable, there is still more that can be done. The current fatality rate is about two per cent with more than 80 people having died since the outbreak last year.

Kenya Medical Research Institute (Kemri) researchers have advised the ministry to roll out anti-cholera vaccines, especially in the affected counties. While this is a prudent measure, supply of clean water should be prioritised. Data from the ministry shows drought-stricken areas, which suffer water scarcity, are adversely affected by the disease. And experts link that to ingestion of unsafe drinking water.