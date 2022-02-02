Clean up the Church

What you need to know:

  • Among the despicable acts by the pastors reported are cases of sexual exploitation, including of children.
  • They also con the faithful of their money using fake miracles and enrich themselves with tithe, offertory and donations.

Ida Odinga, the wife of presidential aspirant Raila Odinga, on Saturday challenged the National Council of Churches of Kenya (NCCK) to control the mushrooming of churches in the country. Saying some of them were founded on mistaken religious principles, she challenged the clergy to pursue theology so as to pass meaningful teachings to their congregants. But on Monday, she apologised under pressure.

