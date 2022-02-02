Clean up the Church

Ida Odinga, the wife of presidential aspirant Raila Odinga, on Saturday challenged the National Council of Churches of Kenya (NCCK) to control the mushrooming of churches in the country. Saying some of them were founded on mistaken religious principles, she challenged the clergy to pursue theology so as to pass meaningful teachings to their congregants. But on Monday, she apologised under pressure.

Mrs Odinga may have ruffled feathers with her bold statement but her sentiments will find comfort in the cry for justice by victims of wayward clergy. The frequency of bad behaviour by ‘men and women of God’ is at the point where some regulation is necessary. She may have been concerned that, even President Uhuru Kenyatta’s warning in 2016 that some people “who are using the name of God to lie to poor Kenyans... should be in Kamiti Prison” had gone unheeded.

The President had urged churches to self-regulate, saying the State had no intention of controlling religious institutions. He had earlier on suspended the proposed Societies (Religious Societies) Rules, 2015 following public uproar.

Among the despicable acts by the pastors reported — and, obviously, even more go unreported for fear of repercussions — are cases of sexual exploitation, including of children. They also con the faithful of their money using fake miracles and enrich themselves with tithe, offertory and donations. Others mislead the faithful by misinterpreting the Scripture.

In Rwanda, during the 1994 Genocide Against the Tutsi, in which a million people were massacred, priests led unsuspecting congregants — many of them women and children — into churches and then gave them away to the assailants.

Slightly over 20 years ago, at least 700 members of the doomsday cult Movement for the Restoration of the Ten Commandments of God were killed when they were locked inside a church in Uganda’s Kanungu district and torched after their pastors lied to them that they would go to Heaven.