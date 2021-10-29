Clean up management of public universities

Public universities have always aspired to become citadels of academic excellence. They have done fairly well in the past, with the relatively new institutions giving the University of Nairobi, which is the oldest seat of higher learning, a run for its money. The availability of diverse programmes in universities right across the country provides greater access to the students to choose the courses they like.

Ironically, the greater openings have also come with serious challenges. It has become evident that the rapid expansion of universities was not such a prudent thing, after all. Some of the institutions moved quickly to set up satellite campuses they have had to abandon as costs escalated.

Many of the universities are today in a deep financial crisis. They cannot afford to pay lecturers and suppliers. The institutions are tottering on the brink of financial collapse. As they play hide and seek with creditors, they cannot be relied upon to do a good job in their core business of providing quality education to the learners.

An auctioneer moved into one of the universities recently to attach its property over debts. This is not an isolated case. Many of the universities have defaulted on statutory monthly deductions. Most of them do not remit staff contributions to their co-operative societies.

To cut the long story short, these institutions can only dream about excellence, which is being hampered by mismanagement. Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha, himself a former don, thinks the solution is to give his portfolio sweeping powers to run the public universities. He wants to be granted the authority to appoint vice-chancellors and have greater control over university councils. This, he believes, will enable the universities to be run more efficiently.

Prof Magoha is entitled to his own opinion. However, it is also true that the ministry does not have the capacity to closely monitor the running of these institutions. It would be more prudent to strengthen the autonomy of the universities by enabling the vice-chancellors to work with their respective councils to tackle their unique problems. The ministry should continue to provide oversight and supervision, as is the case today.

The VCs, university councils and senates are today responsible for key decision making, including hiring staff and approving budgets. This is the academic tradition all over the world.

Prof Magoha may have good intentions, experience and expertise, but he will not always be in charge of the education portfolio. Let's not create a situation where a less competent person could mess up the education sector, given sweeping powers as the CS.