Clarify threshold for governors’ removal

The row over the leadership of Wajir County brings to the fore the question of impeachment of governors. It raises issues about the threshold for impeachment, administrative processes and political implications.

So far, the Council of Governors (CoG) has rejected the newly installed governor Ali Muktar. The council says it only recognises the deposed governor, Mr Mohamed Mohamud. For good measure, the former governor insists he still has access to his office and is, therefore, still discharging his duties.

The contestations have created confusion and paralysis and the losers are Wajir residents, who cannot get the services they require. Mr Mohamud has appealed in court and so we cannot discuss merits and demerits of his ouster.

Tool of last resort

However, the point is that the constitutional provision for impeachment was intended to give citizens recourse with regard to an errant governor. The Constitution also provides for recall of errant or non-performing MPs.

However, that provision has not been invoked by anyone and so its effectiveness has not been tested. In all these, the important thing is the principle. Citizens have powers to make critical decisions about governance at any stage and no longer need to wait for the next electoral cycle to throw out incompetent leaders.

Mr Mohamud is the third governor to be ousted after Ferdinand Waititu and Mike Sonko of Kiambu and Nairobi respectively. If thorough cleansing was done in the counties, many governors would certainly be ousted. Which explains why CoG is petrified and agitated. But the council has legitimate concerns that need public debate. Impeachment is a tool of last resort and should not be used liberally. The threshold needs to be clearly spelt out.