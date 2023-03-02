Clarify tax relief edict

Tuesday’s announcement by the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) on the suspension of tax relief has caused massive confusion that should be addressed urgently.

In a vague statement, KRA board chairman Anthony Ng’ang’a Mwaura said the taxman had suspended all tax relief payments effective February 28 until further notice.

As expected, that has triggered concern among corporate and individual taxpayers as it remains unclear which of the many strands of tax reliefs had been affected by the decision.

There are a wide range of them—including those on life insurance policies, income tax, disability and investment capital.

KRA, therefore, owes the public a comprehensive breakdown of what is actually suspended. Taxation is a sensitive matter because of the impact it has on long-term planning, especially in the part of business and, by extension, government operations funded through tax revenue collected from enterprises. This level of sensitivity informs the overarching principle of predictability that is revered in tax jurisdictions worldwide.

Tax rules and decisions should be clear and simple to understand so that taxpayers know where they stand. A simple, clear and predictable tax system makes it easier for individuals and businesses to know their obligations and entitlements and, hence, comply, which is critical for planning.

With the predictability of tax rules and decisions, businesses are more likely to make optimal decisions and respond to policy choices without much disruption to their operations.

KRA and the National Treasury should thus step in as a matter of urgency and provide clarity on the scope of the suspended taxes so that corporate and individual taxpayers can operate in an environment of predictability.