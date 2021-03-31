Clamping down on exam cheats will save education

A major achievement in administration of examination in the past five years is elimination of cheating. For several years prior to 2016, cheating was so rampant in Standard Eight and Form Four exams that it was difficult to determine who had passed or not.

Credibility of national exams was badly tarnished. Kenyan qualifications were at risk of being rejected internationally.

It took the determination of Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i, who had just been appointed to the Education ministry, to stamp out the vice. He disbanded the Kenya National Examinations Council board and appointed a new team chaired by Prof George Magoha and the two worked systematically to return sanity to exams.

Stringent measures were introduced, including tight supervision and monitoring, which demolished the cheating cartels.

Cheating cartels

This week, Prof Magoha, who succeeded Dr Matiang’i following his transfer to the Interior ministry, sounded an alarm that the cheating cartels are back with renewed ferocity. They have new tricks — including opening test papers before the stipulated time and enlisting universities students to work out answers and then share the answers with pliant candidates.

Already, four people have been arrested and arraigned in court in Migori County over exam irregularities. Cases of cheating have also been reported in some schools in Migori, Nyamira and Garissa counties and are being investigated.

Prof Magoha’s proactive approach is commendable. Any indication that exams are being leaked has to be acted upon quickly and ruthlessly. Fighting the vice was never going to be easy. The perpetrators make much money from the vice and will not surrender easily. Worse, many candidates, teachers and parents are ready to play game in the lucrative deals.