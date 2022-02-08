Civil servants must quit

Civil servants eyeing seats in this year’s elections, the Court of Appeal has ordered, must leave office today.

The ruling puts to rest the anxiety created by the Labour Relations Court’s suspension of the electoral commission’s directive that all government employees vying for seats in the August 9 poll resign by February 9.

The appellate court has reinforced the law as stipulated in Section 43(5) of the Elections Act, and the directive by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), that civil servants aspiring for political positions vacate their jobs at least six months to the elections. The law enhances the impartiality and neutrality of public officers in elections.

That will ensure the state employees don’t serve two masters at the same time. They cannot hold onto these vital offices as they also divide their time to pursue their political ambitions. One cannot rule out the possibility of these offices being abused or manipulated to serve the interests of people who should not be dabbling in politics.

The judges granted an appeal by the Public Service Commission, the Attorney-General, the Head of the Public Service and the Embu County government, which had challenged the Labour Court’s decision to declare Section 43(5) of the Elections Act unconstitutional.

Real interests

Government officials, including Cabinet secretaries, should not be clinging to those positions so close to the elections; they should quit and devote their attention where their real interests now lie. After all, they have had enough time to serve the country in the other positions and, if they wanted to continue, they would not have opted to seek elective seats.

Already, a good number of civil servants have left office of their own volition. They must have been convinced that they have done their bit in the civil service but still have some energy, interest and drive left in them for the rough and exciting world of politics. We wish them well.