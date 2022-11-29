City clean-up welcome

President William Ruto has announced an ambitious plan to clean up Nairobi City and restore its former glory. The clean-up, which will see businesses and households being relocated, will be coordinated by the Nairobi River Commission, whose members the President will unveil later in the week.

The clean-up, which has been placed under the office of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, will have a special focus on the Nairobi River. This is a noble plan that should be supported by all, given the high levels of pollution that have reduced the suburbs and parts of the city centre into stinking dumping grounds.

The commission coordinating the clean-up should, however, go beyond cleaning up and come up with strategies to prevent pollution of the city in future.

This is because, despite several attempts to clean up the city in the past, pollutants have always gone back to their bad old ways. This explains why efforts by former Environment ministers to clean up the city and particularly the Nairobi river have always been laid to waste only months after a few weeks of success. The Uhuru administration carried out a regeneration programme whose success was also short-lived.

Besides cleaning up, there is a need to ensure there is a proper drainage system so that effluent from various parts of the city doesn’t find its way into the river.

Existing laws should also be enforced to curb industrial pollution, which currently goes on unabated. Garages and car-wash businesses, which were to be relocated as part of past clean-up exercises, still operate on the banks of the Nairobi river.