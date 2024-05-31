Cheaper credit vital goal

It’s the wearer of the shoe, so goes the saying, who knows where it pinches.

The same can be said of the African leaders struggling to solve economic difficulties, confronted with a myriad challenges like the inability to feed their people and provide health, education and other basic services.

African leaders attending the annual meeting of the African Development Bank (AfDB) in Nairobi this week are banking on the availability of cheaper credit to steer their economies.

President William Ruto says Africa is not seeking handouts, as has been the practice. It needs to access development funds on fairer terms. This can be eased through solidarity and pooling of resources, preferably in regional economic blocs.

The leaders see institutional reforms and better credit terms as the solutions to the continent’s economic crises.

Debt, pandemics, political instability and climate change effects, especially drought and floods, pose serious threats.

With growing donor fatigue, loans, and even humanitarian assistance,are long in coming.

Africa must tap its vast potential in a joint multilateral system for development financing.

Rwanda’s President Paul Kagame is quite right to call for a reform of the global financial infrastructure as it was not designed for the continent. Most of West Africa, for instance, transacts in the CFA franc, which is backed by reserves controlled by the French Treasury.

According to President Kagame, there is a need for a common African currency backed by home-grown resources and not the dollar or euro.

The AfDB, which lends exclusively to African governments, is seeking a wider pool of funds for specific areas.

They include agriculture, still the mainstay of the economy, green energy and youth enterprise.

The African Export-Import (Afrexim) Bank is among the key instruments in which Kenya and other countries are investing to enable lending to trade-related projects.