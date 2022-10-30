Changing with the times: The ‘Weekly Review’ goes digital

For the past eight weeks, readers of the Sunday Nation have nostalgically enjoyed perusing a relaunched version of Kenya’s venerated magazine, The Weekly Review.

Bold, analytical and in-depth in its coverage, the magazine has attempted to live up to its mantra, as a publication ‘For the Thinking Person’.

The re-launch was timed to coincide with the recent political transition in the country, which concluded this week with the swearing in of President William Ruto’s cabinet.

The Weekly Review team, comprising some of the most celebrated journalists in Kenya, is proud to have covered the historical General Election whose peaceful conclusion marked yet another watershed moment for Kenya’s nascent democracy.

It is now time to shift gears. Just like the world has become digitised, so must The Weekly Review.

Beginning today’s publication, The Weekly Review becomes a digital only magazine that will be available for free as part of the Sunday Nation e-paper, and on www.nation.africa.

We promise to live up to your expectation of a high quality publication that does not just tell you what is happening, but explains to you full context about how, why and implication of what is happening.

We are not done experimenting, we will keep trying many new ways of getting The Weekly Review to you in the most painless and efficient way.

We will, in due course, embed video links on the digital publication explaining news and featuring newsmaker interviews. Photos will be displayed more prominently on the digital magazine.

Our best known writers such as Jaindi Kisero, Macharia Gaitho and Kwendo Opanga will continue giving you punchy analysis of political, business and social news.

We’re grateful for every reader who embraced The Weekly Review, and believe that this new model allows us to provide you even more of the journalism that you have come to expect from us.