Changing Ruto’s guards risky and unnecessary

Editorial logo Nation.Africa

By  Editorial

What you need to know:

  • The level of security accorded to the Deputy President is not a favour from the President or a reward for good behaviour.
  • The timing of the change is wrong and the Deputy President is within his rights when he protests this move as an abuse of State machinery.

The decision this week to change Deputy President William Ruto’s guards from the General Service Unit to the Administration Police is risky, unlawful and unnecessary.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.