Change tack to end banditry

The banditry that has ravaged the North Rift region for decades is not going away soon. Kenya Defence Forces (KDF), which has been directly involved in operations against the brigands since last year, warns it will take at least 20 years to eradicate the menace.

According to the KDF, it is not just a security challenge but also something that is fuelled by cultural traditions. Brigadier Ahmed Saman, who is commanding the KDF troops deployed to the region, says it will take an entirely new generation of more literate communities to make this possible.

Whereas in the past operations by security forces have had devastating consequences for entire communities, the new campaign is enjoying greater public support. Local leaders are full of praise for the KDF’s “Operation Maliza Uhalifu”. While ensuring that the bandits are flushed out, there is also an illiteracy eradication programme going on.

Judging from the sophisticated weapons wielded by bandits and frequent reports of helicopters being allegedly used in reconnaissance for them, supplies and other logistical support, this is no longer the traditional cattle rustling for bride price. It is a lucrative business with the meat from the stolen animals sold as far away as Nairobi and other major towns.

KDF is thus calling for patience. Six counties will see schools rehabilitated or built and expanded into model nomadic peace boarding institutions to admit pupils from the warring communities in a bid to foster harmony and co-existence.

There has been a reduction in attacks and killings since the new campaign began, indicating that this approach is the right one. The building of roads to ease communication in those remote locations is part of the strategy to fight banditry. Others include establishing hospitals, chiefs’ camps and slaughterhouses and building water pans for locals.