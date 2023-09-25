Change in KCSE grading is good for candidates

As the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) candidates prepare to sit the examination in a couple of months, they will be thrilled about some good news that directly affects them: Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu has unveiled reforms that will boost their chances of joining university.

The new KCSE exam grading system will be mainly based on the subjects in which the candidates score their highest grades. Their performance will not be pulled down by the numerous compulsory subjects in the current grading system. The more than five million candidates stand to benefit from the new grading that will leave out their weakest subjects.

CS Machogu announced a reduction of the number of compulsory subjects from five to two. The mean grade will now be calculated on the basis of two compulsory subjects (mathematics and one language (English, Kiswahili or Kenya Sign Language) and five best-performed subjects. This should also help to ease the candidates’ anxiety.

The current system, used in last year’s exam, considered six compulsory subjects—English, Kiswahili, mathematics, two sciences and two humanities—disadvantaging learners. The aim, the CS explained, is to increase the number of students qualifying for university, diploma and artisan courses.

The changes, which are in tandem with global best practice, are part of the recommendations of the report by the Presidential Working Party on Education Reform (PWPER). The biggest advantage is allowing learners the freedom to pursue what they are strong at to ease the education burden and make the experience more enjoyable for them.