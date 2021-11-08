Chance to revive tourism

The travel and tourism industry is showing signs of revival after one of the worst periods in recent history when the Covid-19 pandemic obliterated gains that had been made in the sector over the years.

The pandemic put many people in the industry out of work following the dusk-to-dawn curfew that led to the closure of many hotels and bars.

However, all is not lost as business is slowly picking up again ahead of the festive season.

The opening up of air travel as more countries relax their pandemic-induced restrictions is good news to the industry. In the same vein, Kenya was recently named Africa’s leading tourist destination in 2020 by the prestigious World Travel Awards.

That means that despite the damage done by the pandemic, the country remains a global favourite.

The return of chartered flights to Mombasa has given hope to millions of people who directly or indirectly depend on the industry. At least 15 flights are expected in the port city from Europe ahead of the December peak season, which will boost tourism at the Coast.

The Mombasa County government has also partnered with cities abroad to market the coastal tourism circuit in a bid to woo international visitors.

Tourism is a vital part of the economy as it contributes about 10 per cent of the gross domestic product. To maintain the momentum, Brand Kenya should go full throttle to lure tourists back to our beaches, historic sites, wildlife parks and other scenic destinations.