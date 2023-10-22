Chance to rebuild football

Kenyan football fans could only stare in envy as the inaugural African Football League (AFL) got under way to huge receptions in Luanda, Angola and neighbouring Dar es Salaam last week.

The Federation of International Football Association (Fifa) president Gianni Infantino witnessed hosts Simba Sports Club battle African powerhouses Al Ahly (Egypt) to a 2-2 draw in front of an impressive crowd of 60,000 at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium, Dar, on Thursday. Petro de Luanda lost to visiting Mamelodi Sundowns 2-0 in a match that drew 45,000 fans to Estádio 11 de Novembro, Luanda, on Friday.

That kicked off the league conceived in 2021 by the Fifa president and aimed at raising revenue, projected to exceed $100 million (Sh15 billion), to be spent on developing and improving stadiums, infrastructure and promote African football.

The home-and-away eight-team championship that starts at the quarter-final stage will see Enyimba (Nigeria) play Wydad AC (Morocco) with TP Mazembe (DR Congo) taking on Espérance de Tunis (Tunisia) in other matches.

The winners will pocket $4 million (Sh590m), runners-up $3m (Sh442.4m), the losing semi-finalists $1.7m (Sh251m) and losing quarter-finalists $1m (Sh147.5m).

But if a Tanzanian club can feature in this tournament, why can’t a Kenyan team? Tanzania recently qualified for next year’s Africa Cup of Nations while Kenyans can only think of updating their TV subscriptions to watch the live broadcast.

Our club football and invariable the national team Harambee Stars are struggling and this should squarely be blamed on the football leadership. The current team has been in office for eight years with nothing to show for it. If anything, the sport has retrogressed.