Let’s celebrate our talent and nurture it for future

It was a great sporting weekend for Kenya with outstanding performances abroad — at the Tokyo Marathon and the World Race Walk Championships on Oman — with equally positive results posted at home.

Gideon Gathimba bagged a groundbreaking bronze medal in Oman — Kenya’s first medal at a senior world championship in the 20-kilometre race walking contest — while Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei shattered Tokyo Marathon course records in a Kenyan double.

At home, Ferdinand Omanyala continued to shine with a world leading time this year of 10.00 seconds in the 100 metres at the Athletics Kenya Weekend Meeting at Nyayo National Stadium, Nairobi.

And although the Magical Kenya Open tournament at Muthaiga Golf Club, Nairobi, was a mixed bag as home professionals failed to make the cut, the event, however, gave birth to our latest golf sensation, 18-year-old Njoroge Kibugu.

Another young Kenyan, Heristone Wanyonyi, finished in an impressive fourth place in the 10km race walk duel in Oman.

Kipchoge, Wanyonyi and Kibugu represent the opposite ends of Kenya’s large reservoir of talent: Experience and promise. While we celebrate these achievements, we need to stress the importance of nurturing young talent and supporting such talent to mature. Just like Kibugu and Wanyonyi, Kipchoge burst into the limelight at 18, when he won the 5,000 metres at the Paris World Championship. He has never looked back.

With the lacklustre performance of our senior pro golfers at Muthaiga, some of them in their 50s and ripe for the Senior Masters Tour, we must shift our attention to the youth for the future. Also, Athletics Kenya must develop disciplines away from the traditional middle- and long distance staple with Omanyala, Gathimba and Wanyonyi having shown the way.

But as we ponder what the future holds, let’s celebrate the grand achievements of our gallant sportsmen and women who continue to fly our flag high. Powered by Eliud Kipchoge’s “no human is limited” motto, such success should catapult us too to equally remarkable achievements in our various fields.