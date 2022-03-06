Let’s celebrate our talent and nurture it for future

By  Editorial

  • Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei shattered Tokyo Marathon course records in a Kenyan double.
  • We need to stress the importance of nurturing young talent and supporting such talent to mature.

It was a great sporting weekend for Kenya with outstanding performances abroad — at the Tokyo Marathon and the World Race Walk Championships on Oman — with equally positive results posted at home.

