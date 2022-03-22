CBK’s move to unmask digital lenders timely

The Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) has finally begun implementing a new law that gives it powers to regulate digital lenders and rein in those that violate consumer rights and privacy.

The gazettement of the Digital Credit Providers (DCP) regulations 2022 by CBK Governor Patrick Njoroge is a step in the right direction that would certainly help to tame some rogue lenders.

Although the DCPs have been hailed for boosting financial inclusion in a country where only 40 per cent of people have a bank account, some of them have abused their position and used unethical practices to profit from the poor.

Some of the loan app operators have been accused of infringing the data privacy of their customers, in many cases bombarding the contacts saved on their phones with insulting calls and messages whenever they defaulted.

Consumer lobbies have also accused some of them of illegally sharing clients’ personal information with third parties and charging steep interest rates that push poor families deeper into debt.

It’s high time this kind of behaviour ended and the CBK must fully exercise its authority to restore order in this segment of the financial market. Gladly, the banking regulator has chosen to widen its clean-up targets to include the owners of the loan apps and the officials who run their businesses. This is good as it would ensure no rogue hides behind the noble cause of deepening financial inclusion to propagate fishy dealings.

The government has aimed at the owners and top officials of digital lenders, seeking to unravel their lifestyle—including debt status, criminal record and tax payment history—to curb risks of fraud and money laundering in the lucrative business. The CBK will require a certificate of good conduct, tax compliance certificate and credit reference bureau (CRB) report for DCP’s significant shareholders, directors, chief executive officer and senior officers as a condition of licensing.