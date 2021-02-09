Use CBC taskforce report to transform education

Yesterday’s launch by President Kenyatta of a report on the new education curriculum marks a major turning point in the education sector.

The “Report by the Taskforce on Implementation of Competency-Based Curriculum” gives the roadmap and detailed plan of action for the successful execution of the programme.

As a starting point, the President announced the establishment of a full-fledged state department responsible for implementing the task force’s proposals. This is vital because it will ensure dedicated attention to the programme.

The task force that was appointed by the Education Cabinet secretary, Prof George Magoha, in June 2019, makes far-reaching recommendations that require administrative, financial and structural realignments of the education sector. Some of the laws and policies will have to be reviewed and revised to align to and facilitate the roll-out of CBC.

Harness and nurture talents

The report recommends progressive implementation of the curriculum, giving the milestones that have to be achieved at every moment.

As conceived, CBC seeks to, first, provide learners with competencies and depart from the current system, which is theoretical and largely based on rote learning. Secondly, it allows learners to harness and nurture talents. Thirdly, it de-emphasises examinations, which created cut-throat competition with learners and schools pressured to produce top grades.

Formative rather than summative assessment will be prioritised. This is a significant departure from the present scenario and will require that teachers and schools be properly sensitised and prepared to handle assessments professionally.

A key component of CBC is that it is broad and, therefore, allows wide choices in senior school. New areas of learning —such as value-based education, pertinent and contemporary issues and parental engagement — have been introduced.

It is noteworthy that the task force, which was chaired by a Kenyatta University deputy vice-chancellor, Prof Fatuma Chege, has a time-bound implementation matrix and proposed the setting up of a transitional committee to oversee the execution of its recommendations.