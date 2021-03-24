CBC entity, head good for education sector

When President Kenyatta launched the report on the task force on implementation of the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC) last month, he directed the establishment of a state department to manage the education reform process.

This week, he nominated Prof Fatuma Chege, who chaired the CBC task force, for appointment as Principal Secretary in the new State Department for Curriculum Development.

CBC implementation is a long-term plan that runs till 2029 as it adopts a phased-in, phased-out approach. This demands focused and dedicated attention to ensure continuity and smooth transition. As conceptualised, CBC gives us a chance to transform our education and training sector and create the critical human resource pool for a growing economy.

A dramatic shift from the current 8-4-4 system, it places emphasis on acquisition of practical skills and relating classroom activities with life experiences. Examinations are de-emphasised with learners expected to demonstrate what they have learnt and not crammed.

Thus, implementing CBC requires complete mind-shift. Curriculum developers, teachers, publishers and examiners have to change to the new paradigm.

Implementation of CBC

Given this context, effective leadership is crucial. Prof Chege’s appointment is a major step in actualising the CBC dream. The deputy vice-chancellor of Kenyatta University is a long-standing educationist with the distinguished academic and practical experience vital in steering the reform agenda.

But the journey ahead is bumpy. The country is heading for an election next year with inevitable leadership change. Political transition often comes with different thinking and orientation.

Therefore, the challenge is insulating education reforms from political distractions. Moreover, huge funding will be required to ensure successful implementation of the new curriculum, especially for teacher training, production of textbooks and other teaching and learning materials.