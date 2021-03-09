Catholic bishops’ stand on Covid-19 vaccine is timely

Catholic bishops have finally spoken about the Covid-19 vaccine and made a strong case for personal choice.

This clarifies the recent statement made by the Kenya Catholic Doctors Association (KCDA), who rejected the vaccine and urged the public to avoid it but without giving proper justification.

For good measure, the bishops explicitly declared that the church will make all its hospitals available for administering the vaccine.

That is quite reassuring. Importantly, the bishop’s statement reinforces the position of the head of the Catholic Church, Pope Francis, who, together with Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, were the earlier takers of the vaccine.

Matters about life cannot be entangled in uncritical religious postulates. It is a folly to rally the citizens to reject the vaccine when life is under threat. It is worse when such campaigns are pushed by medical practitioners, those in the know, who ought to advise the people properly.

Safety protocols

The ravages of the coronavirus in the past year have been grave. Some 117 million people have been infected by the virus and 2.6 million have succumbed to it. Kenya has recorded about 110,000 infections and almost 2,000 deaths. The economic devastation is huge.

Massive job losses and lost incomes have pushed millions to the periphery of existence.

Recent trends show a sharp increase in new infections, which underlines a continued threat of the pandemic.

Safety protocols such as social distancing, masking, sanitising and regular handwashing are the first line of defence against the virus. However, vaccination is the ultimate measure to stay safe.

Indeed, the rollout of Covid-19 vaccination across the country gives hope to many. So far, priority has been given to medical staff and, subsequently, other frontline workers such as teachers and security officers.