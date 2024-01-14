Cast net wide at Olympics

With 192 days to go to the Paris Olympic Games, the National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOCK) and sports federations must cast the net wide and ensure Kenya is represented in a rich variety of sports at the Games.

It’s encouraging that team events have qualified for the July 26 to August 11 Paris Games, namely the men’s sevens rugby team and the women’s volleyball team.

Kenya expects to qualify the women’s 3x3 basketball and sevens rugby teams for the Olympics alongside representatives in boxing, taekwondo and swimming, the latter three through affirmative action.

Cycling, table tennis, lawn tennis and triathlon federations also hope to qualify athletes from the African Games set for, hopefully, March 8 to 23 in Accra, alongside beach volleyball, wrestling and handball from the continental qualifiers.

Africa champion Alexandra Ndolo also looks destined to represent Kenya for the first time in fencing by virtue of being the continental champion and high up the world rankings.

It’s now a sprint finish where NOCK, sports federations and the government should stop at nothing to ensure we surpass our previous medals haul in Paris.

Kenya collected 10 medals – four gold, four silver and two bronze — at the Tokyo Games where it was represented by 85 athletes in six sports. The Rio Olympics remains Kenya’s best ever Summer Games outing with 15 medals — six gold, six silver and one bronze — all from athletics.

It’s our hope that our team will end the over-reliance on athletics for medals hence the need to cast the net wide in Paris.